Harrison’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sidney 51-6 for an Ohio high school football victory at Harrison High on Oct. 27.

Harrison charged in front of Sidney 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 44-6 halftime margin at the Yellow Jackets’ expense.

Harrison charged to a 51-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Harrison faced off against Columbus Bishop Watterson and Sidney took on Piqua on Oct. 13 at Sidney High School.

