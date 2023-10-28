Clayton Northmont’s defense throttled Fairborn, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Clayton Northmont jumped in front of Fairborn 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Thunderbolts fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Skyhawks’ expense.

Clayton Northmont roared to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Clayton Northmont faced off against Beavercreek and Fairborn took on Troy on Oct. 13 at Fairborn High School.

