Kings Mill Kings’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Loveland 38-17 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Kings Mill Kings opened with a 21-7 advantage over Loveland through the first quarter.

The Knights fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 38-17.

Last season, Kings Mill Kings and Loveland faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Kings Mill Kings High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Loveland faced off against Cincinnati Winton Woods and Kings Mill Kings took on Morrow Little Miami on Oct. 13 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

