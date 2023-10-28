Cincinnati Anderson’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Turpin 43-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Anderson High on Oct. 27.

Cincinnati Anderson opened with a 24-7 advantage over Cincinnati Turpin through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Raptors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Anderson and Cincinnati Turpin faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against Cincinnati Turpin and Cincinnati Anderson took on Cincinnati Turpin on Oct. 13 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

