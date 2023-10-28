North Canton Hoover grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 23-21 win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

North Canton Hoover opened with a 20-7 advantage over Columbus St. Francis DeSales through the first quarter.

The Stallions trimmed the margin to make it 20-14 at halftime.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over North Canton Hoover 21-20.

The Stallions had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Vikings won the session and the game with a 3-0 performance.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off against Cincinnati Northwest and North Canton Hoover took on Uniontown Green on Oct. 13 at Uniontown Green High School.

