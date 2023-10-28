Uniontown Green left no doubt in recording a 44-14 win over Columbus St. Charles on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Uniontown Green a 17-0 lead over Columbus St. Charles.

The Bulldogs fought to a 37-0 halftime margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

Uniontown Green and Columbus St. Charles each scored in the third quarter.

The Cardinals rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus St Charles faced off against Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Uniontown Green took on North Canton Hoover on Oct. 13 at Uniontown Green High School.

