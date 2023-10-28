Sunbury Big Walnut handled Columbus Northland 43-14 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Sunbury Big Walnut a 16-7 lead over Columbus Northland.

The Golden Eagles opened a narrow 22-7 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Sunbury Big Walnut pulled to a 43-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Columbus Northland faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Dublin Scioto on Oct. 13 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

