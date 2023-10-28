Uniontown Lake dominated Massillon Perry 35-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Uniontown Lake steamrolled in front of Massillon Perry 35-14 to begin the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Blue Streaks and the Panthers were both scoreless.

Last season, Uniontown Lake and Massillon Perry squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Massillon Perry High School.

