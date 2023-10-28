Westerville South grabbed a 49-30 victory at the expense of Columbus Briggs on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Westerville South a 14-0 lead over Columbus Briggs.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Bruins made it 28-16.

Westerville South darted to a 35-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus Briggs faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge and Westerville South took on Columbus Franklin Heights on Oct. 13 at Westerville South High School.

