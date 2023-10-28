Massillon dominated Grove City Central Crossing 41-6 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

Massillon breathed fire in front of Grove City Central Crossing 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Comets’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Massillon faced off against Warren G. Harding and Grove City Central Crossing took on Reynoldsburg on Oct. 13 at Reynoldsburg High School.

