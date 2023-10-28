Whitehouse Anthony Wayne left no doubt in recording a 41-6 win over Toledo Start in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne opened with a 20-0 advantage over Toledo Start through the first quarter.

The Generals fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne stormed to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Generals enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Spartans’ 6-0 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne faced off against Sylvania Northview and Toledo Start took on Toledo Woodward on Oct. 13 at Toledo Start High School.

