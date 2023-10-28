Olmsted Falls recorded a big victory over Oregon Clay 40-12 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Olmsted Falls opened with a 7-6 advantage over Oregon Clay through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Eagles with a 12-10 lead over the Bulldogs heading into the second quarter.

Olmsted Falls broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 40-12 lead over Oregon Clay.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Oregon Clay squared off with Sylvania Southview in a football game.

