Defense dominated as Warren G. Harding pitched a 35-0 shutout of Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Warren G. Harding a 14-0 lead over Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary.

The Raiders opened an immense 28-0 gap over the Fighting Irish at halftime.

Warren G. Harding pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Warren G. Harding squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Warren G. Harding High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Akron St Vincent – St Mary faced off against Cleveland VASJ and Warren G. Harding took on Massillon on Oct. 13 at Massillon Washington High School.

