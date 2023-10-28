Hamilton finally found a way to top Cincinnati Sycamore 13-10 at Hamilton High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Hamilton a 7-0 lead over Cincinnati Sycamore.

The Aviators rallied in the second quarter by making it 7-2.

Cincinnati Sycamore moved ahead of Hamilton 10-7 to start the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Big Blue, as they climbed out of a hole with a 13-10 scoring margin.

Last season, Hamilton and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Hamilton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Hamilton faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Hamilton took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Oct. 13 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

