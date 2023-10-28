Cincinnati Princeton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 41-15 win over Middletown in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Princeton a 6-0 lead over Middletown.

The Vikings fought to a 13-0 intermission margin at the Middies’ expense.

Cincinnati Princeton roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 13-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and Middletown took on Fairfield on Oct. 13 at Middletown High School.

