Defense dominated as Mason pitched a 17-0 shutout of Lebanon in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Mason charged in front of Lebanon 17-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Lebanon faced off against Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Mason took on West Chester Lakota West on Oct. 13 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

