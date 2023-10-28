It was a tough night for Fairfield which was overmatched by Milford in this 41-15 verdict.

Milford darted in front of Fairfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Milford roared to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians narrowed the gap 8-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Milford faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Fairfield took on Middletown on Oct. 13 at Middletown High School.

