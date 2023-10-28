Hilliard Darby posted a narrow 17-10 win over Groveport Madison during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

Hilliard Darby moved in front of Groveport Madison 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Hilliard Darby and Groveport Madison locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Panthers held on with a 10-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Hilliard Darby faced off against Thomas Worthington and Groveport Madison took on Newark on Oct. 13 at Groveport Madison High School.

