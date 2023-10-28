Hilliard Bradley’s defense throttled Newark, resulting in a 42-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Hilliard Bradley a 14-0 lead over Newark.

The Jaguars registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Jaguars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Newark took on Groveport Madison on Oct. 13 at Groveport Madison High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.