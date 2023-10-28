Upper Arlington dismissed Thomas Worthington by a 46-3 count for an Ohio high school football victory at Upper Arlington High on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Upper Arlington a 25-3 lead over Thomas Worthington.

The Golden Bears’ offense stormed in front for a 39-3 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Upper Arlington breathed fire to a 46-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Thomas Worthington squared off on Oct. 29, 2021 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Upper Arlington faced off against Dublin Coffman and Thomas Worthington took on Hilliard Darby on Oct. 13 at Thomas Worthington High School.

