Grove City notched a win against Hilliard Davidson 38-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Grove City a 7-3 lead over Hilliard Davidson.

The Greyhounds’ offense jumped in front for a 17-3 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Hilliard Davidson responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 17-15.

The Greyhounds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

Last season, Hilliard Davidson and Grove City faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Grove City High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Hilliard Davidson faced off against Powell Olentangy Liberty and Grove City took on Gahanna Lincoln on Oct. 13 at Grove City High School.

