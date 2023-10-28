Gahanna Lincoln seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 51-20 over Reynoldsburg on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

Reynoldsburg showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over Gahanna Lincoln as the first quarter ended.

The Golden Lions kept a 27-14 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Gahanna Lincoln roared to a 37-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Reynoldsburg faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Reynoldsburg High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Grove City and Reynoldsburg took on Grove City Central Crossing on Oct. 13 at Reynoldsburg High School.

