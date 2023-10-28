Miamisburg grabbed a 34-14 victory at the expense of Delaware Hayes in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Miamisburg a 7-0 lead over Delaware Hayes.

The Vikings registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Pacers.

Miamisburg moved to a 20-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Delaware Hayes faced off against Canal Winchester and Miamisburg took on Springfield on Oct. 13 at Miamisburg High School.

