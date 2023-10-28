Lewis Center Olentangy controlled the action to earn an impressive 44-13 win against Dublin Jerome in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Lewis Center Olentangy steamrolled in front of Dublin Jerome 34-7 to begin the second quarter.

Lewis Center Olentangy roared to a 44-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Dublin Jerome and Lewis Center Olentangy played in a 24-14 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Dublin Jerome and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Dublin Jerome on Oct. 13 at Dublin Jerome High School.

