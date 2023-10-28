Berea-Midpark rallied over Massillon Jackson for an inspiring 41-26 victory during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

Massillon Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Berea-Midpark at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans’ offense moved in front for a 14-10 lead over the Polar Bears at the intermission.

Berea-Midpark pulled to a 27-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Polar Bears outpointed the Titans 16-14 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

