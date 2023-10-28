Cleveland St. Ignatius posted a narrow 10-7 win over Mentor in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Cleveland St. Ignatius and Mentor were both scoreless.

The Wildcats registered a 3-0 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

Cleveland St. Ignatius jumped to a 10-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals outpointed the Wildcats 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Cleveland St Ignatius and Mentor played in a 26-20 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Mentor faced off against Strongsville and Cleveland St Ignatius took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Oct. 14 at Cleveland St Ignatius High School.

