Canton GlenOak topped Lorain 16-7 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Lorain showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Canton GlenOak as the first quarter ended.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Lorain moved ahead by earning a 7-3 advantage over Canton GlenOak at the end of the third quarter.

A 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Golden Eagles’ defeat of the Titans.

Recently on Oct. 13, Canton GlenOak squared off with Canton McKinley in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.