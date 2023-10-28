Springfield Northeastern topped Jamestown Greeneview 14-7 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Jamestown Greeneview started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Springfield Northeastern at the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Springfield Northeastern and Jamestown Greeneview were both scoreless.

It took an 8-0 rally, but the Jets were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield Northeastern and Jamestown Greeneview squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Springfield Northeastern faced off against Mechanicsburg and Jamestown Greeneview took on Springfield Catholic Central on Oct. 13 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

