A suffocating defense helped Pemberville Eastwood handle Marion Pleasant 14-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, second and third quarters.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Oak Harbor and Marion Pleasant took on Marion Harding on Oct. 13 at Marion Pleasant High School.

