Marengo Highland finally found a way to top Findlay Liberty-Benton 21-17 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Tough to find an edge early, Marengo Highland and Findlay Liberty-Benton fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Findlay Liberty-Benton jumped a meager margin over Marengo Highland as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The final quarter was decisive for the Fighting Scots, as they climbed out of a hole with a 21-17 scoring margin.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Arcadia and Marengo Highland took on Bellville Clear Fork on Oct. 13 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

