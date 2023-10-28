Huron posted a narrow 28-21 win over Genoa Area during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 21-21 as the third quarter started.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 13, Genoa Area squared off with Rossford in a football game.

