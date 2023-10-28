Milan Edison’s defense throttled Spencerville, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Milan Edison a 28-0 lead over Spencerville.

The Chargers’ offense breathed fire in front for a 41-0 lead over the Bearcats at the intermission.

Milan Edison breathed fire to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Spencerville squared off with Convoy Crestview in a football game.

