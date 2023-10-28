It was a tough night for McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley which was overmatched by McComb in this 53-22 verdict.

The first quarter gave McComb a 14-0 lead over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley.

The Panthers opened a massive 32-16 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

McComb jumped to a 53-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, McComb faced off against Richmond Heights and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Dola Hardin Northern on Oct. 13 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.