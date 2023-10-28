Lima Central Catholic rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 42-20 win over Defiance Ayersville in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Lima Central Catholic a 21-0 lead over Defiance Ayersville.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Pilots fought to 28-8.

Defiance Ayersville rallied in the third quarter by making it 28-20.

The Thunderbirds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 14, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Oregon Cardinal Stritch and Defiance Ayersville took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Oct. 13 at Defiance Ayersville.

