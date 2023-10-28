Convoy Crestview dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-14 win over Tiffin Calvert on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

Convoy Crestview moved in front of Tiffin Calvert 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Senecas.

Convoy Crestview jumped to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Willard and Convoy Crestview took on Spencerville on Oct. 13 at Convoy Crestview High School.

