Bucyrus Wynford used overtime to slip past Defiance Tinora 31-28 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Bucyrus Wynford and Defiance Tinora settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Royals registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Rams.

Defiance Tinora moved ahead of Bucyrus Wynford 21-14 to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Royals and the Rams locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Bucyrus Wynford got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

