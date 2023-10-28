Bluffton rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 63-6 win over Paulding in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Bluffton opened with a 21-0 advantage over Paulding through the first quarter.

The Pirates’ offense breathed fire in front for a 49-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Bluffton roared to a 63-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Bluffton faced off against Harrod Allen East and Paulding took on Antwerp on Oct. 13 at Paulding High School.

