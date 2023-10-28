Columbus Grove controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-17 win against Kansas Lakota on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Columbus Grove a 22-0 lead over Kansas Lakota.

The Bulldogs opened an immense 29-3 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

Columbus Grove charged to a 42-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Raiders’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus Grove faced off against Ada and Kansas Lakota took on Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic on Oct. 13 at Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic High School.

