Ottawa Hills handled Castalia Margaretta 42-7 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Ottawa Hills a 6-0 lead over Castalia Margaretta.

The Green Bears registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Polar Bears.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Ottawa Hills and Castalia Margaretta were both scoreless.

The Green Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Castalia Margaretta and Ottawa Hills played in a 37-23 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Ottawa Hills faced off against Montpelier and Castalia Margaretta took on Gibsonburg on Oct. 13 at Castalia Margaretta High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.