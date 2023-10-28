Defense dominated as Reedsville Eastern pitched a 48-0 shutout of Sugar Grove Berne Union during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

Reedsville Eastern darted in front of Sugar Grove Berne Union 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened a towering 34-0 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.

Reedsville Eastern stormed to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Reedsville Eastern faced off against Belpre and Sugar Grove Berne Union took on Lancaster Fisher Catholic on Oct. 14 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

