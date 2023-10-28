Pandora-Gilboa topped Leipsic 33-24 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Pandora-Gilboa High on Oct. 27.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Vikings had a 14-13 edge on the Rockets at the beginning of the third quarter.

Pandora-Gilboa broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 19-16 lead over Leipsic.

The Rockets held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Pandora-Gilboa and Leipsic played in a 33-21 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Leipsic took on Delphos Jefferson on Oct. 13 at Leipsic High School.

