Fort Loramie finally found a way to top South Charleston Southeastern 42-35 for an Ohio high school football victory at South Charleston Southeastern High on Oct. 27.

Fort Loramie opened with a 21-14 advantage over South Charleston Southeastern through the first quarter.

The Trojans had a 35-21 edge on the Redskins at the beginning of the third quarter.

The scoreboard showed South Charleston Southeastern with a 35-28 lead over Fort Loramie heading into the third quarter.

It took a 14-0 rally, but the Redskins were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Fort Loramie and South Charleston Southeastern faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Fort Loramie High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against London Madison-Plains and Fort Loramie took on Lucas on Oct. 13 at Lucas High School.

