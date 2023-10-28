Caldwell dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-14 win over Bridgeport in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Caldwell moved in front of Bridgeport 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins opened a meager 21-6 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Caldwell charged to a 41-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Caldwell faced off against Toronto and Bridgeport took on Shadyside on Oct. 13 at Shadyside High School.

