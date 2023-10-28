A suffocating defense helped Delaware Olentangy Berlin handle Marysville 20-0 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin jumped in front of Marysville 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin roared to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Marysville faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off against Marysville and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Marysville on Oct. 13 at Marysville High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.