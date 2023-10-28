Perrysburg finally found a way to top Toledo Whitmer 20-14 at Toledo Whitmer High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Perrysburg a 7-0 lead over Toledo Whitmer.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Perrysburg breathed fire to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers narrowed the gap 14-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Findlay and Perrysburg took on Holland Springfield on Oct. 13 at Holland Springfield High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.