Dublin Coffman finally found a way to top Kettering Fairmont 14-7 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Dublin Coffman opened with a 7-0 advantage over Kettering Fairmont through the first quarter.

The Shamrocks fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Firebirds’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Firebirds narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Dublin Coffman faced off against Upper Arlington and Kettering Fairmont took on Dayton Centerville on Oct. 13 at Dayton Centerville High School.

