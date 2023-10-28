Powell Olentangy Liberty posted a narrow 36-35 win over Findlay in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Powell Olentangy Liberty a 14-7 lead over Findlay.

The two squads struggled a 21-21 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Findlay jumped a close margin over Powell Olentangy Liberty as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Patriots fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Trojans.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Findlay faced off against Toledo Whitmer and Powell Olentangy Liberty took on Hilliard Davidson on Oct. 13 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

