Cincinnati Winton Woods topped Cincinnati La Salle 12-6 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Cincinnati La Salle showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Cincinnati Winton Woods as the first quarter ended.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

A 12-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Warriors’ defeat of the Lancers.

Last season, Cincinnati Winton Woods and Cincinnati La Salle faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cincinnati Winton Woods faced off against Loveland and Cincinnati La Salle took on Novi Detroit Catholic Central on Oct. 13 at Novi Detroit Catholic Central High School.

