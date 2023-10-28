Cincinnati Elder grabbed a 28-14 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Oak Hills on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Highlanders’ expense.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Cincinnati Oak Hills climbed back to within 21-14.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cincinnati Elder faced off against Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Oct. 13 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

