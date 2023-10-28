A swift early pace pushed Cincinnati Moeller past Cincinnati West Clermont Friday 49-13 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Moeller opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cincinnati West Clermont through the first quarter.

The Fighting Crusaders’ offense pulled in front for a 35-0 lead over the Wolves at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Fighting Crusaders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 14, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Lakewood St Edward and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Milford on Oct. 13 at Milford High School.

